Fear makes partners complicit in catastrophe created by Russian troops in Ukrainian cities, - Zelensky. PHOTOS

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that if "someone is afraid to make the necessary decisions", in particular for Ukraine to receive planes, tanks, necessary artillery and shells, "it makes these people responsible for the catastrophe created by Russian troops in Ukrainian cities."

He wrote about it on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"If someone is afraid to make the necessary decisions, in particular, to get planes, tanks, necessary artillery, and shells, it makes these people responsible for the catastrophe created by Russian troops in Ukrainian cities", Zelensky wrote.

Read more: Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 17.7 thousand people, 143 aircraft, 131 helicopters, 625 tanks, and 1,751 armored vehicles. PHOTO

He also published a series of photographs of the aftermath of Russia's full-scale aggression.

















