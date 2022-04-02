Civilians with their hands tied and shot by the Russian occupiers in Bucha. PHOTO 18+

Russian military shot residents of Bucha. Their bodies were found with their hands tied after the liberation of the city. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women, and people with mental illness!

This was reported by the public of the Kyiv Region Community, informs Censor.NET.

"Bucha 18+. Civilians with their hands tied and shot by Russian fascists. These weeks of occupation in Bucha were a real hell for the people. Russians are criminals, animals to whom there should be no mercy," the photo said.

