Released Ukrainian servicemen are already going to their relatives. VIDEO

The Ukrainian military, who was released during an exchange on April 1, will soon see their families and brothers.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

He also released a video of the military preparing to go to a meeting place with representatives of the command of their units.

"The Ukrainian military released from captivity yesterday was provided with all necessary assistance, including medical assistance. Soon everyone will be able to see their relatives," Tymoshenko wrote.

He also thanked all liberated servicemen for their service.

We will remind, on April 1 in the Zaporizhia region there was an exchange of prisoners during which 86 Ukrainian fighters, among them - 15 women were released.

