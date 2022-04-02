Dozens of civilian bodies with their hands tied and shot by occupants in Bucha: This is how genocide looks like. PHOTO 18+

Russian occupants shot civilians by the dozens in Bucha. Their bodies were found with their hands tied and bullet marks in the back of their heads. WARNING: This news item contains footage that is not recommended for underage, pregnant women and people with a weak psyche!

The People's Deputy of "ES" Iryna Gerashchenko reported about it on Facebook , іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Bucha. Kyiv region. Dozens of bodies of civilians aged 16-65 with their hands tied. Shot in the back of the head by racists.

A month ago, these peaceful Ukrainians were teachers, farmers, programmers, engineers, drivers, self-employed, students, retirees, activists, and volunteers. Russians shot them for being Ukrainians. This is what genocide looks like," the statement said.

According to Gerashchenko, if the Russians had entered Kyiv, they would have hunted pro-Ukrainian politicians, activists, men, and women in the same way.

"It's impossible to realize what these satellite cities of Kyiv have suffered during this hellish month, how much suffering those left under occupation have experienced. We have a lot of work to do. To avenge. To rebuild. The fascists must answer in a tribunal for their crimes. They must not escape responsibility. They must not," she concluded.

