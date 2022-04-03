News Photo • Russian aggression against Ukraine, War

"Streets dotted with bodies", - 280 people were buried in mass grave of Bucha, - mayor Fedoruk. PHOTOS

The mayor of Bucha Anatoly Fedoruk reported horrible information that 280 corpses of people who were killed by the Russian occupiers were buried in a mass grave. Attention! Below are photos that are not recommended for minors and people with unstable mental health.

According to Censor.NET, Fedoruk told AFP in a telephone comment that they had "already buried 280 people in mass graves" as the Ukrainian army regained control of a key city near Kyiv. According to the agency, he said that the badly damaged streets of the city were littered with corpses.

