Occupiers for third time in week hit same house in center of Severodonetsk, - Gaidai. PHOTOS

In Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, the Russians hit the same house in the city center for the third time in a week.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergey Gaidai reported about it on Telegram.

"Only the Russians know what strategic object they wanted to destroy in this area - there are only residential buildings. However, the enemy has hit the neighborhood three times in the last week and hit the house where ordinary Severodonets lived all three times. Each time SES fighters extinguished the flames and rescued those who remained there. Because now these people have almost no home of their own", Gaidai said.

According to him, in the past 24 hours, Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, and Lysychansk have suffered the most damage due to the Russian invasion.

Read more: During war as result of Russian shelling destroyed almost 80% of housing in Izium, - Deputy Mayor

So, in Severodonetsk there was a fire of six high-rise buildings and shop, in Rubizhne - five objects of housing stock, in Lysychansk - two.

Gaidai also said that fighting is underway in some districts of Rubizhne and Popasna.

Read more: Operational information as of 6:00 on April 3 on Russian invasion - General Staff of Armed Forces

"Our Armed Forces are steadfast. Yesterday on the front line in Luhansk and Donetsk regions they repulsed six Russian attacks, destroyed four tanks, six armored units, and seven units of enemy vehicles," said the head of the regional military administration.





Read more: Head of Luhansk Military-Civil Administration Gaidai called for evacuation of all residents of region: Answer must be one - go