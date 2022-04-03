Burned bodies and cars on Zhytomyr highway. PHOTOS

20-25 kilometers from the capital towards Zhytomyr on the road lie the bodies of Ukrainians killed by the occupiers. Some of these people were shot and then tried to burn.

Photo from the Zhytomyr highway was published by photographer Stas Kozlyuk, reports Censor.NET.

"My colleagues and I got there by accident, we just decided to check if the road is open now. And we saw it. There were bodies on the roadside, piled up and set on fire", he wrote.

The photographer writes that he tried, but could not understand why the occupiers are committing such atrocities.

"These people were killed and then tried to be burned. Some were shot in the head. One of those killed was probably handcuffed at first. I just don't understand this level of cruelty," Kozlyuk wrote.

PHOTO 18+















