In Eastern direction in one of fights enemy suffered heavy losses, - OC "East". PHOTOS

In one of the areas of responsibility of Operational Command "East", the Russian fascist troops suffered heavy losses.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by OC "East".

"Saving their own skins from the wrath of the Ukrainian defenders, the enemy threw on the battlefield not only the bodies of their soldiers, but also surviving equipment, weapons, and ammunition.

The well-known slogan of the Russians "We do not leave our soldiers" also comes to mind: they do, and indeed they do. The Rashist prisoners of war are direct proof of this.

It is one thing to torture peaceful defenseless people, shoot Ukrainian cities with rockets and artillery. And it is quite another thing to meet in open combat with Ukrainian soldiers, the result can be seen in the pictures," the report says.

Read more: Unable to reach goal, enemy refused to attack Seversky and, in part, Slobozhansky directions - General Staff























