Russians evacuate their damaged equipment from Belarus in closed wagons so that the Russian population won't see it.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, accrding photo was published by blogger Zloyodessit.

He noted: "This is how the Russian occupants evacuated from Belarus, particularly Gomel, their damaged equipment from the battles in Ukraine.

They evacuate them secretly, so that while they were driving through Russia, the Russians themselves would not see how the "second" army in the world was cut up by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. After all, the photos and videos of the Russian troops being fried up and down on the Internet are fakes filmed at the Dovzhenko Film Studio! And when such "Victory Trains" will ride around Russia, then there will be more and more unambiguous questions from zombies.

