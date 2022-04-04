First signs of mass grave in Bucha appeared on March 10. PHOTOS

Maxar Technologies, which collects and publishes satellite images of Ukraine, said that the first signs of a mass grave in Bucha on the territory of St. Andrew's Church and All Saints were seen on March 10.

"The latest photos of the area from March 31 show the location of a grave with a trench about 13.7 m long in the southwestern part of the area near the church," - said Maxar Technologies.

The company also added that the first signs of the appearance of a mass grave on the territory of St. Andrew Church and All Saints were noticed on March 10.

It will be recalled that Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel and the entire Kyiv region have been liberated from Russian invaders. Mass killings of Russian civilians by Russian soldiers have been recorded in liberated towns and villages.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that 410 bodies of killed civilians have been removed from the territory of Kyiv region liberated from Russian aggressors.