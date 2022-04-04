News Photo • War

Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command "North". PHOTOS

The Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated an enemy column near the town of Ichnia in the Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the operational command "North" on Facebook, informs Censor.NET

"Did not save a column of orcs in the Ichnia direction and mega-strong protection from logs from the forces of resistance Sivirschina. Jewelry and productive work in the photo report. Everything will be Ukraine!" - it is said in the message.

See more: Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 18.3 thousand people, 147 aircraft, 134 helicopters, 647 tanks and 1,844 armored vehicles. PHOTO

Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 01
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 02
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 03
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 04
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 05
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 06
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 07
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 08
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 09
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 10
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 11
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 12
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 13
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 14
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 15
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 16
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 17
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 18
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 19
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 20
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 21
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 22
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 23
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 24
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 25
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 26
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 27
Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command North 28

