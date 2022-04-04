Ukrainian army destroyed column of troops of Russian Federation around Ichnia in Chernihiv region, - operational command "North". PHOTOS

The Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated an enemy column near the town of Ichnia in the Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the operational command "North" on Facebook

"Did not save a column of orcs in the Ichnia direction and mega-strong protection from logs from the forces of resistance Sivirschina. Jewelry and productive work in the photo report. Everything will be Ukraine!" - it is said in the message.

See more: Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 18.3 thousand people, 147 aircraft, 134 helicopters, 647 tanks and 1,844 armored vehicles. PHOTO























































