News Photo • War, Bucha massacre

Traces of torture, bodies with tied hands, and attempts to hide crimes: atrocities of Russians in Bucha. PHOTOS 18+

83 911106
The network continues to publish footage from Bucha, which shows the war crimes of the Russian military against civilians. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women, and people with mental illness!

The photo was published by the commander of the volunteer battalion of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine "Lugansk-1", ex-People's Deputy Artem Vitko, as reported by Censor.NET.

"Strictly 18+. More shots from Bucha, Kyiv region," he signed the photo.

See more: First signs of mass grave in Bucha appeared on March 10. PHOTOS

Traces of torture, bodies with tied hands, and attempts to hide crimes: atrocities of Russians in Bucha 01
Traces of torture, bodies with tied hands, and attempts to hide crimes: atrocities of Russians in Bucha 02
Traces of torture, bodies with tied hands, and attempts to hide crimes: atrocities of Russians in Bucha 03
Traces of torture, bodies with tied hands, and attempts to hide crimes: atrocities of Russians in Bucha 04
Traces of torture, bodies with tied hands, and attempts to hide crimes: atrocities of Russians in Bucha 05
Traces of torture, bodies with tied hands, and attempts to hide crimes: atrocities of Russians in Bucha 06
Traces of torture, bodies with tied hands, and attempts to hide crimes: atrocities of Russians in Bucha 07
Traces of torture, bodies with tied hands, and attempts to hide crimes: atrocities of Russians in Bucha 08
Traces of torture, bodies with tied hands, and attempts to hide crimes: atrocities of Russians in Bucha 09
Traces of torture, bodies with tied hands, and attempts to hide crimes: atrocities of Russians in Bucha 10

Follow Censor.NET on Telegram 

TOP news

all news