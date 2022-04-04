Occupiers held head of district in Chernihiv region captive for 1.5 days. Man was mocked to obtain information about location of Armed Forces. PHOTOS

For a day and a half, the Russian occupiers held in custody Oleksandr Kraskivskyi, the head of the Zamhlai Starostynsky District #1 in the Chernihiv Region. The man was beaten while trying to obtain information about the location of the Armed Forces units in the rear.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to zmina.info.

As it is noted, Oleksander was captured on March 23. Prior to that, the occupiers came to Zamhlai on February 28, but then Kraskivsky and a group of locals did not miss them, and soon barricaded the village: felled trees, collected tires and concrete blocks, and 20 tons of sand.

When the Russians approached the village on March 23 with heavy equipment and began dismantling the barricades, the locals went to meet them: "I went ahead, followed by men, followed by women. Everyone stopped in front of the main barricade, and I went to" negotiations ". I tried to explain to them that no one here wants to see them, that we have a lot of old people, a boarding house. Then they took me away. "

Oleksander was taken to the car, forcibly placed on the ground, a sack was put on his head and his eyes were blindfolded, and his hands were tied with a plastic tie. The head of the district was taken to a school in the village of Vyshneve, where the invaders set up a commandant's office. Kraskivsky recognized the area and the school building because only there was a basement where he was kept.

The man was interrogated. He admits that the first interrogation was the worst - the Russians kicked him in the kidneys, liver, and face, threatened to cut off his fingers, and kill him.





"We wanted to know which units of the Armed Forces are behind us. One group came out, then another came in. It feels like they are in control of each other. I think some were the FSB and others the Main Intelligence Department," he said.

Oleksander, who used to be in the military, says that the interrogation was done by professionals, because they beat him to inflict maximum damage, but not to kill: "I still did not understand why they were stuffing my legs. I realized it half an hour later, when my legs were so swollen that I could neither get up nor walk. I was motionless. "

See more: Atrocities of occupiers in Bucha. PHOTOS

After that, Kraskiwsky was placed in a small cold room in the basement, where only a sweatshirt lay on the earthen floor. Later, the occupiers brought another bottle of water but never fed during their captivity. In the next room, as Alexander recalls, there was another prisoner, but he did not talk to him.

During the second interrogation, Oleksandr was beaten in the ears so that one of them bled. He was required to write lists of pro-Ukrainian activists. The man noticed that a rope hung on the pipes under the ceiling in the interrogation room, so he assumed that one of the prisoners could be hung by his arms or legs: "I honestly looked at my sneakers and thought: several more interrogations, and it is better to hang on laces that the information didn't give out. When I already was taken away from captivity, practically carried me in hands. I could not go ".

Kraskivsky was released on March 25: that day he was put back in the car and taken to the local government. Alexander says that during his captivity he never saw the faces of the occupiers who kidnapped him, but on the way back he was able to talk to one of the Russian military.

Read more: More than 500 civilians evacuated from Kreminna and Lysychansk, - Haidai

"He told me not to worry and that I will live as I lived before. My republic will remain under my flag and with a trident, they will only change the leadership, change these Bandera," - said Kraskivsky.

As of April 3, the Russian military had left the territory of the former Ripkin district.