"We were driven to basement and survival began there. Old lost their minds and later died. Children were close to dead" - Ponomarenko, resident of Yagidny in Chernihiv region, spoke about crimes of Russians. ФОТОрепортаж

Eyewitness Anya Ponomarenko spoke about the crimes of the Russian occupiers in the village of Yagidne in Chernihiv region.

"Hello everybody.

My last name is Ponomarenko, my name is Anya. The universe and the Lord God gave me a second chance at life, so I am writing this message.

On March 3, 2022, an army of Russian orcs entered the village of Yahidne in the Chernihiv region. The first meeting with the barbarians was one of the worst for me - holding a child in my arms, I fell to my knees and asked not to shoot my son. Then my son and my husband and I were locked in a cellar for two days. At my request to bring a potty for a child, the occupier (Tuvin) agreed, but took out a grenade f1 and said that if he did not like my movements when moving behind the potty, he would throw a grenade in the cellar where my son was. On the third day, all the villagers were driven to the basement of the school under the barrel of machine guns, and survival for all the prisoners began there. There were about 360 of us, including the youngest children aged 1 to 1.5 months. Everyone slept while sitting, except for children and the elderly, who could not physically sit. Without light, ventilation, toilet. At night, they closed the door to the basement with something and put a soldier with a weapon, in case someone decides to leave without permission - they shoot. Depending on the mood of one of the commanders, they were released on the street. If our guys from the Armed Forces poured in on them and they suffered losses, they might not let us out at all all day. That is, to go out into the fresh air depended on the mood of the occupiers. If they came out, they were anxious, as there were almost constant explosions, as a result - the wreckage flew at us, they were wounded ... Barbarians looted houses, took out furniture, appliances, clothes, even women's underwear. Old people began to lose their minds in the literal sense, and later died. The children were next to the dead at that time. The dead were not buried for 10 days, were in the cellar. They were brought there so that no odors could be heard on the surface. Bread was eaten from the dump.

People have swollen legs to incredible proportions and bleeding due to sitting for a month. Unsanitary conditions, terrible bronchial cough, unknown skin rash and much more people got there.

Suffered, survived, endured, so it was not our time ..

The feeling of meeting with the Armed Forces cannot be described here ... Only those who felt all the anger of the barbarians will understand what I am talking about," she said.
















