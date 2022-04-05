Russian occupants tortured and killed 6 civilians in Bucha and tried to burn them - PGO Office. PHOTO

The occupants tried to burn the bodies of six dead civilians in Bucha. An investigation has been launched.

According to Censor.NЕТ this is stated in Facebook of PGO`s Office.

"The Bucha district prosecutor's office initiated criminal investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

During the occupation of the town of Bucha, soldiers of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, in violation of International Humanitarian Law, killed civilians and set their bodies on fire to conceal the crime.

In the course of the investigation, it was established that the bodies of the dead had signs of violent death and torture.

The prosecutors of the Bucha District and Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Offices together with police officers are working at the site. Measures are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the crime. Pre-trial investigation continues", - is noted in the message.

