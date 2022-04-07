Consequences of barbaric shelling of Chernihiv region by Russian occupants. PHOTOS

Russian troops dropped air bombs on the village of Novoselivka in the Chernihiv region, which caused huge craters as a result.

This was stated in Facebook by journalist Denys Кazansky, according to Censor.NЕТ.

"This is me standing at the bottom of a crater from an air bomb dropped on the village of Novoselivka near Chernihiv. The village is practically destroyed by air strikes.

Russia is conducting a war of liquidation with the Ukrainian people. And these are not just big words. It is enough just to look at the consequences of their barbaric shelling to be sure of that," he emphasized.

See more: Bodies of civilians killed by Russian occupants in Vorzel. PHOTOS



