Mykolaiv airport completely destroyed. PHOTOS

A photo of the destroyed after shelling and battles international airport in Mykolaiv has been published online.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to News N, the pictures were posted by photographer johnniezigger.

The photo shows that, as such, the airport building, for the restoration of which millions of hryvnas were recently spent, no longer exists. There is also a photo of the interior, which is full of broken glass and everything is broken.

The condition of the runway is not recorded on camera, but it is hardly better.

We remind that the battles at Mykolaiv airport took place on March 7 - then the invaders were able to enter its territory. Our soldiers beat them back.

