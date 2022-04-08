Troops of Russian Federation strike airstrikes on civil infrastructure of Luhansk region, there were 24 fires, - Haidai. PHOTO

During the past 24hrs, there have been 24 fires in the housing sector in Luhansk Region.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergey Haidai reported about it, as reported by Censor.NET.

"In the morning the enemy aimed at the houses in Hirsky and Popasna, during the day they concentrated their efforts on Rubizhne, in the evening - on Lysychansk, where two more houses caught fire. There were 24 fires in the housing stock as a result of shelling in the region. All these blows - on civilians, on their homes. The Russians are destroying people's property and, worst of all, their lives, and they are suffering losses at the front, "he said.

Haidai added that the enemy is launching airstrikes and shelling civilian infrastructure, in particular with the use of multiple launch rocket systems in the Kreminna, Severodonetsk, Novotoshkivsky, Popasna, and Novozvanivka districts.

In total, seven more enemy attacks were repulsed in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions - four tanks, 10 armored and 11 units of motor vehicles, two artillery systems, one plane, and four unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed.