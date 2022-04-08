European Commission President von der Leyen left for Kyiv by train. PHOTOS

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has released a photo of her delegation heading to Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"I am waiting for a meeting with Kyiv," wrote von der Leyen, posting a photo near the train at Przemyśl station.

A similar photo was posted by European Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, who will visit Kyiv together with von der Leyen.

In addition, the photo shows Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Geger, whose visit to Kyiv has not been announced before.

Read more: Occupiers confiscated buses with humanitarian aid for residents of Melitopol, - Starukh



