"Bloody" equipment, carpets, dog house and toilet brought to Russian consulate in Lviv. PHOTOS

On April 8, an action called "Russian Consulate - a monument to looting" took place near the building in Lviv, where the Russian Consulate General was located before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

People brought home appliances and computers, shoes, cosmetics, and jewellery, which were sprinkled with red paint, symbolizing the blood of peaceful Ukrainians who were killed, raped, and robbed by the Russian military in Ukrainian towns and villages.

With this action, Lviv residents want to once again draw the world's attention to the actions of the Russian army on the territory of Ukraine, activists say.

"Many Russian consulates still operate in the world, Russian consuls do not renounce their honourable missions. We want to embarrass the Russian army, Russian citizens, so that they know what their Russian representatives are really doing, who came to seize Ukrainian lands, kill Ukrainians, rob, rape "We want such an action to be repeated at every Russian consulate in the world," said Liana Mytsko, an activist from Lviv.

At the gate, Lviv residents hung a poster in English: "The Russian army is a crowd of murderers, rapists, looters."

The Russian Consulate General in Lviv closed on February 22. Russia rented premises from private individuals. The National Guard continues to guard the empty building. As explained to journalists, the agreement was concluded with an individual. There is still a sign on the fence with the name of the Russian diplomatic mission.






