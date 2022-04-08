Russian occupiers destroyed Chornobyl zone archives. PHOTO

After Ukraine regained control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, it turned out that the Russians had destroyed the station's archives, which they had been accumulating for decades.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the chairman of the Public Council at the State Agency of Ukraine for Exclusion Zone Management Oleksandr Syrota.

"That's all that's left of our Chernobyl documents and archives. What we've been collecting for decades, some whore just threw in the trash," he wrote on Facebook.

He also added that the Internet connection in the village near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is very weak and barely published a post on the Internet.

Read more: As result of missile strike on Kramatorsk 39 are lost and 87 are wounded, - Kyrylenko