European Commission President von der Leyen, EU Foreign Minister Borrell and Slovak Prime Minister Geger visit Bucha. PHOTOS

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the Head of EU Diplomacy Josep Borrel and the Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Geger together with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal visited the city of Bucha.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Smygal's Telegram channel.

"We visited Bucha. He showed the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the High Representative of the EU Josep Borrel, and the Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Geger the atrocities committed by the Russian military against civilian Ukrainians.

We will never forgive the enemy for these crimes. We are working together with our European partners to stop the aggressor as soon as possible", the Ukrainian prime minister wrote.

