Navigator of Ukrainian Mi-8 Denis Badika died near Mariupol on March 31 while trying to evacuate severely wounded soldiers. PHOTO

On March 31, 2022, a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter was shot down by the enemy. In it, among others, the navigator pilot, lieutenant Denis Badika was killed.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to data on the loss of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.

"Vinnytsia resident Denis Badika. 24 years old. Mi-8 navigator. Died near Mariupol on March 31 while trying to evacuate severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers," the statement said.

Watch more: 20-year-old Ukrainian soldier Yaroslav Brihynets, nicknamed Makhach, died in battle for Mariupol, rescuing his brothers. VIDEO