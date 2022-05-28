Due to significant losses, Russians were forced to retreat in area of ​​Severodonetsk, Toshkivka, and Oskolonivka in Luhansk region - Haidai. PHOTOS

Russian troops managed to push back to the previously occupied positions, and another bridge between Severodonetsk and Lysychansk was damaged. But travel between cities remains.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it on Telegram.

"The Russians have suffered significant losses and were forced to retreat in the area of ​​Severodonetsk, Toshkivka, and Oskolonivka. However, they do not stop trying to go to the rear of our troops and disrupt the logistics of the Luhansk region. The enemy fired at Severodonetsk several times, at least three times - very powerfully, in some places street fights began. As a result, 14 high-rise buildings were damaged. The nearby village of Synetsky, which locals often call a hamlet, was also seriously shelled," the statement said.

In addition, destruction was recorded in other cities of the Luhansk region: nine houses in Hirske, four - in Zolote and Lysychansk. Also in the village of Vrubivka - 12, the village of Orikhove - two.







Читайте: Сєверодонецьк не оточений, але армія РФ зайшла на околиці міста, - Гайдай











