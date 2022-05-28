As result of Russian rocket attack in Chornobayevka person was lost, six more got wounds, - prosecutor's office of Kherson region. PHOTO

The day before, the occupiers fired on the Chornobayiv village community. This has resulted in casualties among the civilian population.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is underway into criminal proceedings for violating the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on May 27, 2022, the occupying troops of the Russian Federation once again launched a rocket attack on the territory of the Chornobayivka village community. A 33-year-old man died under the rubble of his parents' house as a result of an enemy shell hitting a private house. Six civilians were injured to varying degrees. Information on the extent of destruction of civilian infrastructure is being clarified.

These actions pose a direct threat to the lives and health of civilians, contrary to international humanitarian law, which explicitly prohibits attacks on civilians and civilian objects.

The pre-trial investigation in the specified criminal proceedings proceeds.

"Law enforcement officers are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces," the statement said.





