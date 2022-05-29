Racists arranged "corpse dump" in one of supermarkets in Mariupol, - Andriushchenko. PHOTO 21+

Russian occupiers in the blockade of Mariupol dump people's bodies like garbage. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by persons under 21, pregnant women and people with a weak psyche!

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andriushchenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Another terrible find. In the premises of the supermarket "Sincere Godfather" in the Left Bank district on Svobody Avenue, the Russians set up a corpse dump. Literally. The Russians are bringing the bodies of the dead here, which were washed out of the graves in an attempt to restore the water supply and partially exhumed. They just dump it like garbage. There is a catastrophic shortage of people for burial and the power of even makeshift mortuaries. To such an extent that a separate recruitment campaign of pathologists was launched in Moscow. Photo fresh. Visual demonstration of inhumanity and threats of the epidemic, "he said.

