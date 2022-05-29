News Photo • War

Zelensky visited leading positions in Kharkiv region and presented awards to military: I feel boundless pride for defenders. PHOTOS

During his working trip to Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the leading positions of the Ukrainian military.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the President's Office.

It is noted that the head of state got acquainted with the operational situation in the area of responsibility of the units.

Zelensky presented state awards and valuable gifts to the servicemen and talked to the defenders of Ukraine.

"I want to thank each of you for your service. You risk your life for all of us and our state. Thank you for defending Ukraine's independence. Take care of yourself!" said the president.

"Kharkiv region. The advanced positions of our military. I feel boundless pride for our defenders. Every day, risking their lives, they fight for freedom for Ukraine. Thank you to each of you for your service," Zelensky wrote on Twitter .

