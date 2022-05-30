Racists fired at Sumy region with artillery shells stuffed with flechettes. VIDEO&PHOTOS

This morning, Russian artillery fired three shots from the Russian village of Tiotkino on the border of the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"During one of the shellings, the enemy used artillery shells stuffed with flechettes. Steel rods from Russian shells damaged buildings and property of residents in the Shostka district.



It is worth noting that forensic experts found the same combat elements in the bodies of peaceful Ukrainians who were killed by racists in Bucha and Irpin," the statement said.

Border guards also recorded three more shellings of the Sumy region at night: 5 mortar shots from the Russian village of Ponuri and 6 shots from a multiple launch rocket system from the village of Guyevo.

Also, the enemy aviation carried out 2 airstrikes on the territory of the Khotyn community.

