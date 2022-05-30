Hulayipole is under constant enemy fire. Last night largest number of destructions was recorded. PHOTO

Hulayipole is under constant enemy fire. Last night, the largest number of complaints from local residents about the damage was recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

It is noted that more than 50 objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed.

"On May 29, the enemy mercilessly fired on high-rise buildings, private homes, and other civilian infrastructure. As a result of the armed attack in the homes of civilians, windows and doors were broken, walls and slate roofing were damaged," the statement said.

















In the yards of people, the adjacent territory, fence fences, garages, and other outbuildings were destroyed.

About a dozen grocery stores were damaged by artillery shelling. The local house of prayer and post office were also destroyed.