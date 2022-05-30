Rashists fired on evacuation car in Luhansk region, French journalist killed,. PHOTOS

On May 30, the Russian occupiers fired on an armoured evacuation vehicle that was supposed to pick up 10 people from the region.

The head of the Luhansk OVA Serhii Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"The evacuation has been officially STOPPED. The racists fired at a car that was going to pick up people. A French journalist was killed.

Today our armoured evacuation vehicle would pick up 10 people from the area and come under enemy fire. Shrapnel from shells pierced the armour of the car, a fatal wound to the neck was received by an accredited French journalist who was making material about the evacuation, a helmet rescued a patrol policeman.

We are officially stopping the evacuation, "the head of the region said.

According to Haidai, Leclerc Imhoff died.

