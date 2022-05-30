On May 30, 3 people were killed and 4 wounded in Donetsk region - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On Monday, three people were killed and four more were wounded as a result of enemy shelling of populated areas in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated іn Telegram by head of the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On May 30, the Russians killed three civilians in Donbas: 2 in Toretsk and 1 in Avdiivka. Four more people were injured," Kyrylenko wrote in a telegram.

It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

