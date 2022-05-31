At night occupiers struck missile on Sloviansk, there are dead and wounded, - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS

The invaders launched a rocket attack on Slovyansk at night, killing at least three people and injuring six.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Donetsk military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko reported about it.

"At least three people were killed and six were injured in a rocket attack by the Russians on Slovyansk at night.

The school and at least seven high-rise buildings were damaged. Rescue operations are currently underway. The exact number of victims and injured will be available after their completion.

This airstrike is another crime of the Russian occupation forces on our land, the victim of which are civilians.

I repeat once again that there are no safe places in the Donetsk region, so I call again: evacuate - save your lives. Putin is waging a war to exterminate Ukrainians," the statement said.







