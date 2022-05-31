Due to shelling of occupiers in Lysychansk, there are dead and wounded, storming of Severodonetsk continues, - Haidai. PHOTO

Due to the Russian shelling, two people were killed and three were wounded in Lysychansk. Russian troops stormed the areas of Severodonetsk and Toshkivka and destroyed kindergartens in the Hirske.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"We don't know how many civilians have been killed in the last two days in the areas of Severodonetsk that the militants have joined. Many of us must have watched the video with indignation, where they are welcomed by locals. For the most part, these are stage scenes. Thousands who remain in the city are afraid of revenge or massacre for no reason, as was the case in Bucha. Or like yesterday in Lysychansk, where Russians shot cars with French journalists.They wanted to film material about the evacuation of civilians, but fell under the rink of "Russian peace". The boy died on the spot. Three other people, including escorts, were injured. As I reported earlier, the evacuation has been suspended, " Haidai said.













The body of another dead man was found near his house in Lysychansk, located near the Proletarian Bridge. A woman was wounded in Zolotoye.

According to Haidai, 12 houses in Severodonetsk have been damaged over the past 24 hours, 12 in Lysychansk and a public catering establishment, nine in Hirsky and a kindergarten, and at least six in Toshkivka, which the Russians are storming, in Nyrkovo, Viktorivka, and Mykolayivka - total of six.

Read more: Rashists advanced inside Severodonetsk, street fighting continues. Journalist and interpreter contused near Lysychansk - Haidai

The main efforts of the Russians are now focused on establishing control over the city of Severodonetsk.

"They are storming, but without success, in the areas of Zolotoye, Komyshuvakha, Nirkovo, fighting continues there," said the head of the region.

He also reminds that in the past 24 hours, eight enemy attacks have been repulsed at the front of the region, one tank, four artillery systems, five armored combat vehicles, and two enemy vehicles have been destroyed.

Air defense units shot down an X-59MK cruise missile.