Enemy shelling of Mykolayiv region: 20 civilian objects were destroyed. PHOTO

During the day, the enemy destroyed 20 civilian objects in the Mykolaiv region. Police continue to record crimes in Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As it is noted, enemy troops fired at five settlements of Mykolaivshchina. 17 private houses, an outpatient clinic, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed. There are victims among the civilian population.

"The regional center and settlements - Ochakiv, Yavkine, Novomykolayivka, Mishkovo-Pohorilovo - were under fire from the Russian aggressor. There are victims among the civilian population.

Police are documenting the consequences of enemy shelling and assisting the victims.

For each violation of the laws and customs of war, investigations into criminal proceedings under Art. 438 of the Criminal code of Ukraine.











At the same time, the police worked out the calls received on line 102. Last day, they recorded 528. All of them were processed.

Policemen of the Mykolaiv area continue to stand guard of safety the rest of the inhabitants of the Mykolaiv area.