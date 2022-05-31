During day, enemy opened fire on Luhansk region 39 times. Also, there are facts of kidnapping and looting - National Police. PHOTO

During the past 24 hours, the occupier fired airstrikes at Severodonetsk and Belogorovka. As a result of the shelling, civilians were killed and wounded.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, informs Censor.NET.

"Also, as a result of the shelling, 47 objects were damaged. In the city of Severodonetsk - 12 apartment buildings, in the city of Lysychansk - 4 apartment buildings and 8 private houses, a cafe building. In Hirske, 4 apartment buildings and 5 private houses, and a preschool building were damaged. 2 private houses were damaged in the village of Toshkivka, Viktorivka, Nyrkove, and Mykolayivka," the statement reads.

Police registered a report of illegal imprisonment by militants of a local resident in the temporarily occupied territory, two cases of illegal possession of vehicles, and 4 cases of looting.









