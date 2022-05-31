"People died in bed": Consequences of night missile strike of occupiers on Sloviansk. VIDEO&PHOTOS

At about 1:30 a.m., the Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on Sloviansk.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Department of Communications of the National Police.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"The occupiers continue to impress with their brutality. Another bombing of the housing sector, as always cynical and brutal - at night. People died in bed. Russian troops attacked Sloviansk today at 01.30. After the rocket hit Iskander, the apartments caught fire. Police and SES worked on the spot. As a result of the missile strike, eight residential high-rise buildings, a school, a kindergarten and a garage cooperative were damaged, "the statement said.

Law enforcement officers helped rescue people, bypassed damaged houses, and identified those in need. The current number of victims is being determined.

Watch more: In case of new assault first line of defense of Kyiv is equipped at great distance from city, - KCMA. VIDEO















