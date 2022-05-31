Shelling of Sloviansk: Three people were killed and six were injured. PHOTOS

As a result of the shelling of Sloviansk by the Rashists, three people died

As reported by SES, according to Censor.NET.

"Tonight in the city of Sloviansk, as a result of enemy shelling, several apartments in high-rise buildings caught fire and a car burned down.

Windows and walls were smashed in the local school and in several other residential buildings. Rescuers put out the fire as a result of the shelling.

Three people were killed and six were injured," emergency services said.

See more: "People died in bed": Consequences of night missile strike of occupiers on Sloviansk. VIDEO&PHOTOS







