Occupiers fired at Hulyaipole in Zaporizhia, destroying about 10 houses. PHOTO

The enemy once again fired on the civilian infrastructure of the residents of Hulyaipole in Zaporizhia.

The Zaporizhzhia regional military administration reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"On June 1, the police received several reports about the consequences of the shelling of the homes of civilians in the Pologi district. Police documented about ten destroyed houses," the statement said.

In all houses windows and doors are broken, roofs are damaged, and walls are cut down. Many people have their backyards and outbuildings destroyed. No information was received about the victims of the shelling.

The police submitted to the SSU evidence for the initiation of proceedings under Part 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal code of Ukraine "Violation of laws and customs of war".

See more: Occupiers deliberately destroy Komyshuvakha. Village is under constant fire - Zaporizhya RMA. PHOTOS