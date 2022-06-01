Russia is stealing childhood from our children, but we will not allow to destroy our future, - Zelensky. PHOTOS
On Children's Day, President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Ukraine will protect every little Ukrainian.
The head of state reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
June 1 has always been a day of warmth, joy, and children's smiles. Russia overshadowed this day by war, Russia steals childhood from our children, it wants to destroy our future. But we give a worthy rebuff and protect every Ukrainian child. For the future of Ukraine, for a peaceful sky and a happy childhood," he said.