Сhildren played in sandbox and found an anti-personnel mine. VIDEO&PHOTOS

During the games in the sandbox, the children found POM-2, a fragmentation anti-personnel mine of circular damage.

This was reported in the SES, informs Censor.NET.

"During the games in the sandbox, the children found POM-2. Pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine neutralized the mine at the scene," the statement says.

"Children's natural curiosity leads them to dangerous actions and experiments. They can try to disassemble ammunition, bring it home or test it for strength. It is important to explain to children how to act if an explosive device is found," the SES reminded parents.





