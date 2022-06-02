During day, Russians fired on 12 settlements in Donetsk region. There are dead and wounded, - National police. PHOTOS

Twenty-four civilian buildings were destroyed - residential buildings, an administrative building, two enterprises, and the Svyatogorsk Lavra. Police have documented Russian war crimes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police.

"Russian troops beat the settlements of Slovyansk, Soledar, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mykolaivka, Toretsk, Sviatohirsk, Tetyanivka, New York, Sukha Balka, Ocheretyne, and Karpivka. "The enemy fired on the Donetsk region from the Smerch, Urahan, artillery, tanks and small arms multiple rocket launchers," the statement said.

The police and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.