For days Russians destroyed 23 objects of civil infrastructure of Mykolaivshchina, - National police. PHOTOS

Six high-rise buildings, 12 private houses, four private enterprises and other infrastructure were damaged.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the National Police.

"Mykolaiv and five settlements - Ochakiv, Shevchenkove, Lupareve, Lepetykha, and Halytsinove - were hit. There are dead and injured. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of another enemy shelling. Investigations into criminal proceedings under Art. 438 (Violation of laws and customs of war) of the Criminal code of Ukraine ", - it is told in the message.

