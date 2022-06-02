Russians did not let cars with goods into Zaporizhzhya, people threw tons of vegetables at checkpoint. PHOTO

In Vasylivka, at the Russian checkpoint, people threw away tons of vegetables they were taking to Zaporizhzhya to sell.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Mayor of Energodar Dmytriy Orlov in Теlegram channel.

"In Vasylivka, right at the Rashist checkpoint, people were forced to dump tons of vegetables. Orcs do not let cars with goods into Zaporizhzhya and the drivers lost their nerve...". - the report said.

Earlier, it was reported that the occupants banned farmers from selling their crops to Ukraine-controlled territory. In Zaporizhzhya, vegetables were brought from the currently occupied Vasylivskyy District and cherries from Melitopol Region.