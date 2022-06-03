Russian man who killed civilian in Kyiv region has been identified. This is sniper of 15th Motorized Rifle Brigade Ilyin - Venedyktova. PHOTO

A Russian sniper who killed a civilian in the Kyiv region has been identified.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, this is Oleg Ilyin - a sniper of the 15th separate motorized infantry "Alexandria" brigade of the 2nd Guards All-Military Army of the Central Military District of the RF Armed Forces, which belongs to the so-called Russian "peacekeeping" troops.

"The Kyiv regional prosecutor's office and SSU investigators have established that a Russian "peacekeeper" killed a 53-year-old local civilian during the occupation of the village of Peremoha in Kyiv region in February. An unarmed citizen was simply returning home," the prosecutor general said.

The man was reportedly out of touch for several days until a friend found his body with a shot to the head in a park near the positions where the invaders were on duty. The occupiers did not allow their fellow villagers to take the victim for another 9 days. Only later were they allowed to be buried in the place they indicated in the same park.

"We have gathered enough evidence that this serviceman of the Russian Federation received the status of a suspect in violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder," she said.