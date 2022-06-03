For 100 days of war Ukraine stopped "second army of the world" and continues to repel occupiers, - Zelensky. PHOTOS

On the 100th day of the war, President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Ukraine had survived and continued to defend its territories.

The head of state reported about it in Telegram, Censor.NET transfers.

"100 days of our struggle. 100 days of unity and indomitable spirit. During this time, the enemy has not been able to achieve any strategic goal, but instead tried to shift its powerlessness to civilian infrastructure and people.

In these 100 days, Ukraine has done what seemed impossible, which many did not want to believe. We have stopped the "second army of the world", liberated part of our territories and continue to give a decent rebuff to the occupiers. Thank you to everyone, thanks to whom Ukraine has survived and continues to defend its hundredth day. We will win!" the president emphasized.

