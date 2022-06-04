4 dead in Hirska community in Luhansk region, occupants' assault on Severodonetsk continues - Haidai. PHOTOS

Four people were killed in the Hirska community in the Luhansk region, in Severodonetsk the Russians suffered losses, intensified and continued to storm the city.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by the head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haida in Telegram.

"In the town of Hirske on June 3, a mother and child died from shelling by the Russian army.

Another life-threatening injury was received by a resident of Zolote. It also became known about a resident of Hirske who died three days ago, "Gaidai said.

It is also reported that there are wounded in Severodonetsk, where the Russians are suffering losses, increasing, but continue to storm the city.

"Once again they tried to cut off the settlement by shelling another bridge. Yesterday one of their shells hit one of the surviving apartments. Fortunately, the father and his son who was there remained safe. Our military evacuated them to safety outside Severodonetsk," he added.

During the day, at least six apartment buildings each were damaged in Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. In Hirske - eight houses, in Novoivanivka - seven, in Vrubivka - six. There is destruction of the housing stock in Metelkino.

"Fighting in the streets of Severodonetsk continues. The Russians were reinforced by the mobilization reserve of the 2nd Army Corps. They also conducted an offensive in the direction of Ustinovka, but were unsuccessful.

In the past 24 hours nine enemy attacks were repelled, one tank, one artillery system, six armored fighting vehicles, two special armored vehicles and three vehicles were destroyed.

Anti-aircraft defense units shot down a cruise missile, an "Eleron" tactical reconnaissance UAV and two "Orlan-10" UAVs," Haidai noted.















