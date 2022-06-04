Enemy aircraft worked over Sumy region, 4 explosions on Sumy region territory - Zhyvytsky. PHOTO
On June 4, after 4 a.m., the enemy aircraft worked on the territory of Sumy
This was stated in Facebook by the Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"Sumy Region. Details of the night explosions. After 4 am on the territory of Sumy region worked enemy aircraft. Four explosions on the territory of Sumy region", - he informs.
According to Zhyvytsky, there are no civilian casualties. The destruction is being specified.