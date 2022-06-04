Occupiers fired on Svyatohirska Lavra in Donetsk region. All Saints Monastery is on fire. PHOTO

The Russian occupiers fired on the Svyatogorsk Lavra of the Moscow Patriarchate in Donetsk region. As a result, the wooden building of the All Saints Hermitage caught fire.

According to Censor.NET, the photo of the burning church was published by the officer of the 95th assault battalion Yurii Kochevenko.

"It's just that the wooden All Saints Monastery of the Svyatogorsk Lavra of the Moscow Patriarchate is on fire now. Another crime of Russian barbarians, for whom nothing is sacred," Kochevenko wrote on Facebook.

The fact of the Russian attack on the All Saints Hermitage was confirmed by the UOC-MP: "On June 4, 2022, a large-scale fire broke out in the All Saints Hermitage of the Holy Dormition Svyatogorsk Lavra. Flames engulfed the main church of the monastery."