In Vilnius, Equality March was held with traditional symbols and flags of Ukraine. PHOTOS

In Vilnius, participants of this year's equality march brought Ukrainian flags to the action, in addition to the traditional LGBT + symbols, to express solidarity with Ukraine's struggle.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by European Truth with reference to LRT.

Thousands of people gathered in the center of Vilnius. Police estimated the number of participants at about 4,500, although organizers insist the figure is understated and photos and video from the drone suggest about 20,000.

In addition to the traditional rainbow LGBT symbols and posters, the photo from the action shows at least a few flags of Ukraine and the flag of the European Union.





A number of Lithuanian politicians, diplomats and public figures took part in the event, including presenter Andrus Tapinas, on whose initiative the Lithuanians raised more than 5 million euros for Bayraktar for Ukraine.

In parallel, several actions of opponents took place - a prayer service for Christian values, organized by the Catholic Union, and another action "For the traditional family", initiated by a public figure.