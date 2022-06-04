Soldiers of 24th separate mechanized brigade seized combat vehicle of landing party - 4m of Russian paratroopers from Ulyanovsk. PHOTO

In the Luhansk region, soldiers of the 24th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces seized the combat vehicle of the landing party - 4m of the 31st separate airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the brigade's Facebook page.

It is noted that this unit of the occupiers committed atrocities in the Kyiv region at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine.





See more: Soldiers of 14th SMBr seized Rashist BMP-3. PHOTO

"After a small repair, the car will perform combat missions, but its crew will not help anything," - said in a statement.



